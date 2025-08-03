HCLTech CEO's pay packet beats peers at Infosys, TCS

C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech, just became the highest-paid leader among India's big IT companies for FY 2024-25. He took home $10.85 million (about ₹94.6 crore), leaving his peers at Infosys and TCS behind by a wide margin.

Parekh was a distant 2nd Vijayakumar's paycheck came from his base salary, performance bonus, long-term incentives, and stock units—adding up to that massive total.

For context, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned ₹80.62 crore this year.

Vijayakumar's pay bump and market value jump HCLTech's board has now given him a 71% pay bump starting April 2025—so next year he'll make around $18.6 million (₹154 crore).

Since he took over in 2016, HCLTech's market value has jumped from ₹1.15 lakh crore to ₹4.32 lakh crore.