HCLTech CEO's pay packet beats peers at Infosys, TCS
C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech, just became the highest-paid leader among India's big IT companies for FY 2024-25.
He took home $10.85 million (about ₹94.6 crore), leaving his peers at Infosys and TCS behind by a wide margin.
Parekh was a distant 2nd
Vijayakumar's paycheck came from his base salary, performance bonus, long-term incentives, and stock units—adding up to that massive total.
For context, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned ₹80.62 crore this year.
Vijayakumar's pay bump and market value jump
HCLTech's board has now given him a 71% pay bump starting April 2025—so next year he'll make around $18.6 million (₹154 crore).
Since he took over in 2016, HCLTech's market value has jumped from ₹1.15 lakh crore to ₹4.32 lakh crore.
HCLTech is raising its revenue forecast for the year
Even though profits dipped almost 10% in the latest quarter, HCLTech is actually raising its revenue forecast for the year—showing real confidence in their future growth thanks to solid deals lined up.