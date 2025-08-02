India Post speeds things up with UPI payments
India Post is integrating UPI payments specifically for Speed Post bookings, making it way easier to pay for services without cash.
This upgrade is part of a bigger push to modernize—think combining Registered and Speed Post, and even getting dedicated cargo space on domestic flights for faster mail delivery.
They've already invited airlines to get involved.
The future of mail
Over 86,000 post offices now use the new Advanced Postal Technology (APT) system, which means real-time tracking, digital receipts, and smooth UPI payments in many cities (with Mumbai joining soon).
Looking ahead, India Post wants to launch an email-style letter redirection system and DIGIPIN for super-accurate location tracking—making snail mail feel a lot more like the digital world we're used to.