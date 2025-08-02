Next Article
Goyal meets exporters in Mumbai to discuss US tariffs impact
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is spending three days in Mumbai meeting exporters, trying to soften the blow from new 25% US tariffs on Indian products.
The goal? Help India move up in the global value chain and boost exports of things like processed seafood and ready-to-eat foods.
MSMEs need to step up their game
Goyal's talks with folks from textiles, steel, and engineering have focused on cutting logistics costs and using smarter tech.
For textiles, it's all about staying sustainable and competitive worldwide.
In steel and engineering, the push is for more iron ore production and helping smaller businesses (MSMEs) step up their game—so India's exports can stay strong even with new challenges.