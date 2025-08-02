Next Article
Lyft's electric shuttles to challenge Uber, Waymo, Tesla in 2026
Lyft is set to introduce fully driverless electric shuttles by late 2026, moving beyond its usual human-driven rides.
Built with Holon and powered by Mobileye's Level 4 tech, these shuttles aim to rival similar projects from Uber, Waymo, and Tesla.
The 1st tests will begin in Atlanta
The first tests start in Atlanta in mid-2025, with Dallas and more cities joining in 2026.
Designed by Pininfarina for roomy interiors and zero emissions, the shuttles will be bookable right from the Lyft app—perfect for airport runs or getting across town sustainably.
Lyft's "asset-light" approach means partners handle the fleet while Lyft focuses on making your ride experience smoother.