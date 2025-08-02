Lyft's electric shuttles to challenge Uber, Waymo, Tesla in 2026

The 1st tests will begin in Atlanta

The first tests start in Atlanta in mid-2025, with Dallas and more cities joining in 2026.

Designed by Pininfarina for roomy interiors and zero emissions, the shuttles will be bookable right from the Lyft app—perfect for airport runs or getting across town sustainably.

Lyft's "asset-light" approach means partners handle the fleet while Lyft focuses on making your ride experience smoother.