Fake bank guarantee racket: ED arrests Odisha-based businessman

Biswal Tradelink was just a shell company

ED raids on August 1 uncovered that Biswal Tradelink was basically a shell company—just a residential address with no real business records—and charged an 8% cut for these fake guarantees.

Investigators also found hidden bank accounts used for shady transactions worth crores.

To make things look legit, the group even faked emails to SECI using a domain similar to State Bank of India and used Telegram's disappearing messages to cover their tracks.

The probe is still on as more financial irregularities linked to this scam come out.