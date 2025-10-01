ED attaches ₹15.41cr worth properties in Kolkata, Howrah
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 10 properties worth ₹15.41 crore in Kolkata and Howrah, tying them to a big GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud case.
These assets are linked to Amit Gupta, who is said to be a mastermind in a group also involving Shiva Kumar Deora, Sumit Gupta, and Amit Agarwal (aka Vicky Bhalotia).
Group set up 135 fake companies to pull off scam
The group allegedly set up 135 fake companies across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Delhi just to create bogus GST invoices.
This move generated over ₹734 crore in fake ITC credits, which they sold for hefty commissions—costing the government serious money.
The ED started investigating after complaints from GST Intelligence officials; now the main suspects are behind bars and their assets have been attached under anti-money laundering laws.