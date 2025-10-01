ED attaches ₹15.41cr worth properties in Kolkata, Howrah

Group set up 135 fake companies to pull off scam

The group allegedly set up 135 fake companies across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Delhi just to create bogus GST invoices.

This move generated over ₹734 crore in fake ITC credits, which they sold for hefty commissions—costing the government serious money.

The ED started investigating after complaints from GST Intelligence officials; now the main suspects are behind bars and their assets have been attached under anti-money laundering laws.