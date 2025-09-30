ED raids 6 Reliance Infrastructure-linked premises in Indore, Mumbai 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at six locations of Anil Ambani 's Reliance Infrastructure in Mumbai and Indore on Tuesday. The action comes as part of an investigation into alleged illegal remittances under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED's investigation centers on several companies in Ambani's business empire, particularly Reliance Infrastructure. The company is accused of diverting loans worth over ₹17,000 crore.

Investigation details Probe into alleged diversion of loans The ED, citing findings from a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) report, alleged that the Reliance Infrastructure routed funds to other entities within the Reliance Group through inter-corporate deposits (ICDs). These transactions were allegedly done via a firm called CLE, which was not disclosed as a "related party" by Reliance Infrastructure.

Probe expansion ED summons 39 banks As part of its larger probe into the alleged loan fraud, the ED has also summoned 39 banks. The agency has sought explanations for their possible due diligence lapses in failing to flag suspicious loans or report them to regulatory authorities when borrowing entities started defaulting on repayments. In August, the younger Ambani appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to multiple fraud cases involving several group companies.