ED raids Karnataka locations in multi-crore land scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided six locations across Karnataka as part of a probe into a major land scam.
The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Limited's Land Purchase Scheme was supposed to help landless Scheduled Caste women get property, but officials allegedly forged documents and funneled over ₹23 crore into fake accounts instead, costing the government big time.
Documents seized reveal how public money was systematically siphoned off
The ED searched ADCL's Bengaluru headquarters, its Bijapur office, and homes of those accused after police filed FIRs.
Investigators found that some district officials apparently turned a blind eye, letting the scam happen.
The case is being handled under anti-money laundering laws and authorities are now working to track down everyone involved and hold them accountable.