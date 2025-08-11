ED raids Karnataka locations in multi-crore land scam

Documents seized reveal how public money was systematically siphoned off

The ED searched ADCL's Bengaluru headquarters, its Bijapur office, and homes of those accused after police filed FIRs.

Investigators found that some district officials apparently turned a blind eye, letting the scam happen.

Documents seized reveal how public money was systematically siphoned off.

The case is being handled under anti-money laundering laws and authorities are now working to track down everyone involved and hold them accountable.