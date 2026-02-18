ED seizes ₹10,000cr worth properties in PACL ponzi scam probe
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just made its biggest move yet against the Pearls Group (PACL), grabbing 247 properties worth over ₹10,000 crore.
PACL is accused of running a massive Ponzi scheme that tricked more than 5.5 crore people out of nearly ₹48,000 crore by promising land deals that mostly never happened.
How the scam worked
PACL took money from people through fake agreements and installment plans, but rarely delivered on their promises.
So far, authorities have attached assets worth ₹17,610 crore in India and abroad.
After a Supreme Court order, a special committee led by ex-Chief Justice R.M. Lodha is selling these assets to pay back investors—No distribution reported in the ED story (as of February 18, 2026).