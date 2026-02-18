ED seizes ₹10,000cr worth properties in PACL ponzi scam probe

How the scam worked

PACL took money from people through fake agreements and installment plans, but rarely delivered on their promises.

So far, authorities have attached assets worth ₹17,610 crore in India and abroad.

After a Supreme Court order, a special committee led by ex-Chief Justice R.M. Lodha is selling these assets to pay back investors—No distribution reported in the ED story (as of February 18, 2026).