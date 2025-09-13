Edtech unicorn LEAD keeps revenue flat, but cuts net losses Business Sep 13, 2025

LEAD, the edtech unicorn helping schools go digital, kept its revenue flat at ₹351.8 crore for the year ending March 2025—but pulled off a big win by cutting net losses nearly 70% to ₹43.3 crore.

Smarter cost control made the difference, even as most of their money still came from product sales (₹275.38 crore).