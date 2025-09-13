Edtech unicorn LEAD keeps revenue flat, but cuts net losses
LEAD, the edtech unicorn helping schools go digital, kept its revenue flat at ₹351.8 crore for the year ending March 2025—but pulled off a big win by cutting net losses nearly 70% to ₹43.3 crore.
Smarter cost control made the difference, even as most of their money still came from product sales (₹275.38 crore).
LEAD trims employee costs by 20%
LEAD trimmed employee costs by 20% and cut advertising spend in half, bringing total expenses down by a fifth to ₹410.7 crore.
This helped shrink their EBITDA loss from ₹112.7 crore last year to just ₹1 crore now—a huge turnaround, even if margins are still slightly negative.
Cash runway and funding so far
By March 2025, LEAD had ₹89.5 crore in cash left and has raised over $180 million so far—including a major $100 million round from WestBridge Capital back in 2022 that turned them into a unicorn.