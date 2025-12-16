Edtech unicorn upGrad eyes $400 million IPO in 2027

Launched in 2015, upGrad helps students and professionals level up with online courses, university degrees, study-abroad options, and offline learning centers—serving users both in India and abroad. International markets now make up 40% of their direct-to-consumer revenue thanks to rising demand for tech skills and AI training.

Other details

upGrad turned profitable from its core operations for the first time last year while nearly halving its net loss in FY25.

The company is also exploring deals like acquiring BYJU'S assets and a potential share swap with Unacademy as it looks to expand globally and strengthen its position at home.