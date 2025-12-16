Meesho's co-founder Vidit Aatrey joins the billionaire club after IPO surge

What's next for Meesho?

Started in 2015 by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho has grown into a top social commerce platform with backing from Meta, SoftBank, and Sequoia Capital.

Analysts are expecting strong growth ahead—about 31% revenue growth each year till FY28—as Meesho reaches more users and improves its logistics.

Choice Equities even gave it a BUY rating with a target price of ₹200, highlighting confidence in Meesho's ability to support small businesses and keep expanding in India's digital marketplace.