Meesho's co-founder Vidit Aatrey joins the billionaire club after IPO surge
Meesho's big stock market debut just made co-founder Vidit Aatrey a billionaire overnight.
The company's shares shot up 74% on listing day, jumping from ₹111 to ₹193.
Thanks to his 11.1% stake (that's 47.25 crore shares), Aatrey's net worth now stands at a massive ₹9,128 crore.
What's next for Meesho?
Started in 2015 by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho has grown into a top social commerce platform with backing from Meta, SoftBank, and Sequoia Capital.
Analysts are expecting strong growth ahead—about 31% revenue growth each year till FY28—as Meesho reaches more users and improves its logistics.
Choice Equities even gave it a BUY rating with a target price of ₹200, highlighting confidence in Meesho's ability to support small businesses and keep expanding in India's digital marketplace.