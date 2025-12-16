SEBI acts against finfluencer 'Baap of Charts', seeks ₹18cr recovery

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated recovery proceedings against Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari, the owner of 'Baap of Charts' (BoC). The regulator is seeking to recover dues of ₹21 lakh from Ansari and ₹17.90 crore from his company Golden Syndicate Ventures. The action comes after a crackdown on Ansari in 2023 when he was barred from trading in the securities market.

Hidden losses Ansari's hidden trading losses and SEBI's crackdown Ansari and his team reportedly hid a ₹3 crore loss in securities market trading over 2.5 years from their clients. Under the name of Baap of Charts, Ansari was allegedly duping investors under the pretext of providing educational training related to the securities market, promising guaranteed returns. He was also providing investment advisory services without any SEBI registration through social media, violating provisions of SEBI Regulations 2013.

Recovery measures SEBI's directive for recovery and property attachment On August 22, 2025, a recovery officer had ordered banks to transfer amounts available in defaulters' bank accounts to SEBI. Mutual funds were also directed to redeem units held in the names of defaulters and remit the amount to SEBI. The latest directive from December 15 notes that if amounts realizable through remittances from bank accounts aren't adequate, it's necessary to prohibit defaulters from disposing or transferring their properties.