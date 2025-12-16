Next Article
Meesho shares jump 12% after blockbuster IPO
Business
Meesho's stock jumped 12% on Tuesday, hitting a new high of ₹190.84—up 71% from its IPO price of ₹111 in just five sessions.
The company's recent IPO raised ₹5,421 crore and was a massive hit with investors, getting nearly 79 times more bids than shares available.
What does Meesho do?
Meesho runs an online shopping platform aimed at value-conscious shoppers in India's smaller towns.
Still, its market value crossed ₹86,000 crore on Monday as demand for the stock stayed strong.