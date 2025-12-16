LiDAR tech pioneer Luminar files for bankruptcy amid legal woes

Luminar, a leading manufacturer of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The move comes after months of layoffs, executive departures, and a legal battle with a significant customer, Volvo . Despite the filing, Luminar plans to continue operations during the process in order to "minimize disruptions" for its suppliers and customers.

Strategic approach Luminar's bankruptcy strategy and future plans In light of the bankruptcy, Luminar is looking to sell off its LiDAR business. The company has already struck a deal to sell its semiconductor subsidiary. "After a comprehensive review of our alternatives, the board determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best path forward," said Paul Ricci, CEO of Luminar. He added that their top priority during this process is to continue delivering quality and reliability customers have come to expect from them.

Company history Luminar's tumultuous journey and leadership changes Luminar was valued at over $3 billion when it went public through a reverse merger in 2020. However, the company has had a rough ride since then. Founder Austin Russell resigned as CEO in May after an ethics inquiry but stayed on the board. In October, he launched Russell AI Labs and attempted to buy Luminar outright.