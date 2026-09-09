Egypt to build 1st AI data center with NVIDIA technologies
Egypt just announced it is leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies to build its first big artificial intelligence data center: think massive servers powering future tech.
The project will roll out in phases, starting with a $200 million investment for the initial 20-megawatt facility over three years.
The big picture? Egypt wants to become a major tech player in the region as global competition for AI heats up.
Egypt partners face fivefold electricity use
The plan is to expand the center with help from Vodafone Business, Elsewedy Electric, and Cassava Technologies (NVIDIA's main African partner).
But there is a catch: these AI centers use up to five times more electricity than regular ones, which could be tough for Egypt as it faces economic challenges and looks to international partners for support.