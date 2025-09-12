Eicher Motors zooms 2% on gaining investor interest

Eicher's latest quarterly numbers dip a bit

Over the past year (ending March 2025), Eicher Motors grew its revenue by 14% to ₹18,870 crore and boosted net profit by nearly the same margin to ₹4,035 crore.

While June's quarter saw a slight drop—revenue down 3.8% and profit down about 6% from March—investors seem confident in Eicher's ability to bounce back and keep growing long-term.