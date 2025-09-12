UK GDP numbers for July out today: Here's what to expect

Economists can't quite agree: Thomas Pugh at RSM UK thinks we'll see a tiny 0.1% rise for July—even with NHS strikes and weak construction—describing it as a continued recovery after April's taxes and tariffs. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raja at Deutsche Bank expects a slight drop instead, blaming trade changes and lower public spending.

Why it matters

This isn't just number-watching—the GDP data comes out along with other big reports like UK trade figures and Russia's interest rate decision, all giving clues about where the global economy might be heading next.

If you're curious about how world events could affect jobs or prices back home, these updates are worth keeping an eye on.