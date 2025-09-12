UK GDP numbers for July out today: Here's what to expect
The UK is about to drop its July GDP numbers today (September 12, 2025), and things aren't looking too exciting.
After a decent 0.4% bump in June, growth is expected to flatline or even dip a little.
That's a slowdown from earlier this year, as the economy faces challenges such as headwinds from NHS strikes and a weak construction sector.
Mixed views on the expected GDP data
Economists can't quite agree:
Thomas Pugh at RSM UK thinks we'll see a tiny 0.1% rise for July—even with NHS strikes and weak construction—describing it as a continued recovery after April's taxes and tariffs.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Raja at Deutsche Bank expects a slight drop instead, blaming trade changes and lower public spending.
Why it matters
This isn't just number-watching—the GDP data comes out along with other big reports like UK trade figures and Russia's interest rate decision, all giving clues about where the global economy might be heading next.
If you're curious about how world events could affect jobs or prices back home, these updates are worth keeping an eye on.