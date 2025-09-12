When is Varun, Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari...' trailer dropping?
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to drop on September 15, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film's teaser and songs have already generated considerable buzz among audiences. The star-studded cast, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul, will attend the launch event in Mumbai.
Trailer impact
Trailer will enhance the film's buzz, source added
A source told the portal, "Until now, the songs of the film and the teaser have been unveiled and have been well received." "It has made people curious about the plot, and hence, the trailer is keenly awaited." They added, "The promo will not just give an idea about the story but considerably enhance the hype for it as the film is a wholesome entertainer, aimed at the whole family."
Release date
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' will clash with 'Kantara' sequel
Produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be released worldwide on October 2. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. Dhawan's movie will compete in theaters with Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. This year, Kapoor had Param Sundari in her filmography, while Dhawan has the big-budget war movie Border 2 scheduled for Republic Day next year.