WhatsApp for Android gets a message thread similar to X

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for Android , version 2.25.25.7, through the Google Play Beta Program. The major highlight of this update is a new facility that organizes message replies into structured threads. The change is aimed at making conversations more organized and intuitive, by permitting users to follow responses in a more streamlined manner through structured threads.

Feature details Threaded replies transform group chats The threaded replies feature will change the way users interact on WhatsApp, especially in busy group chats. Instead of sifting through a sea of messages to find a specific reply, users can now engage in focused discussions within threads. Each response automatically creates a thread under the original message, keeping all related responses neatly grouped and making it easier to follow discussions.

User guide How to use the new feature? To navigate through the replies of a specific message, users just have to tap on the new reply indicator that appears within the message bubble. This indicator shows how many replies are there in the thread and lets users open it to view all related responses. Once opened, they get an overview of all replies linked to that conversation and can add new ones or reply to different messages within the thread.