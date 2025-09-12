Apple Watch to get sleep score, hypertension notifications: watchOS 26 Technology Sep 12, 2025

Apple's rolling out watchOS 26 on September 15, and it's packed with upgrades for your Apple Watch.

The highlights? A new Sleep Score to help you understand your rest, and Hypertension Notifications that alert users aged 22 or older, without a prior hypertension diagnosis, and not pregnant about potential blood pressure issues.

The update is already available as a release candidate to developers and public beta testers for those eager to try it early.