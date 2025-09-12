Apple Watch to get sleep score, hypertension notifications: watchOS 26
Apple's rolling out watchOS 26 on September 15, and it's packed with upgrades for your Apple Watch.
The highlights? A new Sleep Score to help you understand your rest, and Hypertension Notifications that alert users aged 22 or older, without a prior hypertension diagnosis, and not pregnant about potential blood pressure issues.
The update is already available as a release candidate to developers and public beta testers for those eager to try it early.
Other notable features in watchOS 26
watchOS 26 brings the sleek Liquid Glass interface for smoother navigation.
You'll also get Workout Buddy for personalized fitness tips and motivation, plus new watch faces and enhanced messaging—like live translation and smart replies (if you have Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 and an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone).
All updates go live at 10am PT on launch day!