Vivo X300 series with advanced camera, UFS 4.1 storage launching soon

The Pro model will feature a flat display

The standard X300 will sport a sharp 50MP Sony periscope camera, while the Pro gets a roomy 6.78-inch flat display with barely-there bezels and blazing-fast read/write speeds up to 8.6Gbps.

Both phones feature advanced displays for better brightness and smooth visuals.

With these updates, the X300 series looks ready to keep up with heavy daily use—and might just be one of this year's top smartphone contenders.