Vivo X300 series with advanced camera, UFS 4.1 storage launching soon
Vivo is set to launch its new X300 series in October, following up last year's X200 lineup.
Expect two models—a standard and a Pro—with the Pro model packing real improvements like a Super Sense vibration motor and Universal Signal Amplifier for smoother performance.
The Pro version is especially hyped for its upgraded camera tech and super-fast dual-channel UFS 4.1 storage.
The Pro model will feature a flat display
The standard X300 will sport a sharp 50MP Sony periscope camera, while the Pro gets a roomy 6.78-inch flat display with barely-there bezels and blazing-fast read/write speeds up to 8.6Gbps.
Both phones feature advanced displays for better brightness and smooth visuals.
With these updates, the X300 series looks ready to keep up with heavy daily use—and might just be one of this year's top smartphone contenders.