Tiny 242-million-year-old fossil could rewrite lizard origins

Unlike modern lizards, its skull doesn't have a hinge or palatal teeth—instead, it has an open temporal bar in the skull and big triangle-shaped teeth likely used to pierce insect shells. Researchers used advanced X-ray scans to study it without causing damage.

Why this find is so important

This discovery suggests early relatives of lizards had different skulls and diets than their modern cousins.

It also shows tuataras weren't always "living fossils"—they were once more diverse than we thought.

All in all, this fossil helps fill in some big gaps about how reptiles evolved into the creatures we see today.