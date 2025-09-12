Recycled plastic can now help us fight climate change
Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found a way to turn old PET plastic bottles into BAETA—a material that grabs carbon dioxide (CO2) from air and factory fumes.
This clever twist not only helps clean up plastic but also fights climate change by trapping CO2.
BAETA can be used to filter industrial exhaust
BAETA is made by processing PET into a powder that binds CO2.
The material can be used to filter industrial exhaust, and when gently heated, it releases concentrated CO2 for storage or reuse.
It remains effective under high industrial temperatures and keeps working through repeated use.
If rolled out widely, it could help tackle plastic pollution
BAETA is produced at room temperature without heavy energy use, making it practical for large-scale production.
If rolled out widely, it could help tackle both plastic pollution and carbon emissions—two big challenges for our generation.