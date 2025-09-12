Apple sent another spyware alert to iPhone users: Here's why Technology Sep 12, 2025

Apple just sent out its fourth spyware warning of 2025 to iPhone users in France, alerting them about risks from advanced surveillance tools like Pegasus and Predator.

These alerts are sent via iMessage and email, and can also be seen when you log into your iCloud account, and the latest one was confirmed by French cybersecurity officials on September 3.