Apple sent another spyware alert to iPhone users: Here's why
Apple just sent out its fourth spyware warning of 2025 to iPhone users in France, alerting them about risks from advanced surveillance tools like Pegasus and Predator.
These alerts are sent via iMessage and email, and can also be seen when you log into your iCloud account, and the latest one was confirmed by French cybersecurity officials on September 3.
How to stay safer
If you're affected, CERT-FR says don't mess with your device—keep the alert email and reach out for help right away.
To stay safer, update your phone, turn on automatic updates, use Lockdown Mode, and try restarting your device daily (it can disrupt spyware).
Also: avoid sketchy links, use strong passwords with two-factor authentication, and only download apps from trusted sources like the App Store.