WhatsApp beta adds threaded replies for group chats: How to use
WhatsApp is rolling out a new "threaded replies" feature for its Android app, letting you tap an "X replies" icon under a message to see all related responses in a separate window.
It's currently in beta (version 2.25.25.7) and available to some testers, with more users getting it soon.
Threads are visible to all users, even those without the feature
Threaded replies make group chats way less chaotic—think Reddit-style comment threads, so side conversations are much easier to track without endless scrolling.
Plus, even if you don't have the feature yet, you'll still be able to view threads started by others, so everyone stays in the loop.