Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years for coup attempt

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison by a panel of the Brazilian Supreme Court. The court found him guilty of attempting a coup after his defeat in the 2022 presidential election to his left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The ruling, which was reached by four out of five justices on the panel, makes Bolsonaro the first former Brazilian president to be convicted of such an offense.

Coup charges Co-conspirators also sentenced The court found Bolsonaro guilty on five counts, including attempting a coup, participating in an armed criminal organization, attempting violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, damage qualified by violence, and deterioration of listed heritage. His co-conspirators, who were also former Brazilian officials, received varying sentences. General Braga Netto was sentenced to 26 years, Admiral Almir Garnier to 24 years, General Augusto Heleno to 21 years, and General Paulo Sergio Nogueira to 19 years.

US response US government slams ruling The United States government has slammed the Brazilian Supreme Court's ruling. President Donald Trump called Bolsonaro "outstanding" and said he was "very unhappy" with the conviction. "That's very much like they tried to do with me. But they didn't get away with it at all," he said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also criticized the ruling as a "witch hunt," adding that Trump's administration would respond accordingly.