Video: Charlie Kirk shooter seen running across roof, fleeing scene 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a new video of the suspected shooter of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The footage shows the suspect fleeing the scene on the Utah Valley University campus after shooting Kirk in the neck. The individual is seen running across a rooftop, jumping off, and disappearing into a wooded area.

Crime scene Evidence collected from scene The FBI said it found shoe prints, a forearm and palm print as trace evidence from the rooftop. The suspect was seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, hat, sunglasses and backpack in the video. At one point, he is seen limping before increasing his pace again. The FBI has asked anyone with information to call them or visit their website.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Video shows Charlie Kirk shooter running across the roof and jumping down - shown in FBI press conference happening now. pic.twitter.com/7dwTzd7Dtm — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 12, 2025

Premeditation Shooter discarded weapon On Thursday, US officials claimed they discovered a bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the politically motivated shooting. FBI officer Robert Bohls described the weapon as "a high-powered, bolt-action rifle." It was discovered in a wooded area near the shooting location. Bolt-action weapons are more precise than semi-automatic weapons, despite their slower rate of fire. The FBI has also announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest.

Political fallout Kirk shot while speaking at university Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and a prominent conservative activist, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. Trump condemned the act as a "heinous assassination," adding that his "administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence." Speaking at the Pentagon on the 24th anniversary of the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks, he also said he would be awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.