'Mirai' sparks new franchise; Rana Daggubati introduced as baddie: Report

The much-anticipated pan-Indian mythological-fantasy film Mirai, released on Friday worldwide, will not be a standalone venture. The makers have hinted that it will be the first part of a multi-part series. The announcement was made during the end credits of the film, where they revealed the title of its sequel: Mirai: Jaithraya.

New villain Mid-credit scene introduces new antagonist What's more, a mid-credit scene in Mirai introduces the new antagonist of the series, actor Rana Daggubati. His character is shown to possess a mysterious power, hinting at an even greater threat for Veda (played by Teja Sajja) in the sequel, per Bollywood Hungama. The film also stars Manchu Manoj as Mahabhir Lama and Ritika Nayak, among others.

Director's defense 'Mirai' faced flak for alleged religious insensitivity Sajja, at the trailer launch event for its Hindi version in Mumbai, defended the film against allegations of religious insensitivity, saying, "Why does nobody question when the same love story is made again and again but the moment we try to tell a story inspired by our dharma, people start raising doubts?"