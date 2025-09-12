'Mirai' sparks new franchise; Rana Daggubati introduced as baddie: Report

LOADING...
'Mirai' was released on Friday

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 12, 2025
11:12 am
The much-anticipated pan-Indian mythological-fantasy film Mirai, released on Friday worldwide, will not be a standalone venture. The makers have hinted that it will be the first part of a multi-part series. The announcement was made during the end credits of the film, where they revealed the title of its sequel: Mirai: Jaithraya.

Mid-credit scene introduces new antagonist

What's more, a mid-credit scene in Mirai introduces the new antagonist of the series, actor Rana Daggubati. His character is shown to possess a mysterious power, hinting at an even greater threat for Veda (played by Teja Sajja) in the sequel, per Bollywood Hungama. The film also stars Manchu Manoj as Mahabhir Lama and Ritika Nayak, among others.

'Mirai' faced flak for alleged religious insensitivity

Sajja, at the trailer launch event for its Hindi version in Mumbai, defended the film against allegations of religious insensitivity, saying, "Why does nobody question when the same love story is made again and again but the moment we try to tell a story inspired by our dharma, people start raising doubts?"

Here's how Sajja defended film

Sajja further added, "We should feel proud - this is our land, these are our morals." "In the 3 minutes 10 seconds of the trailer, only 10 seconds show a glimpse of Lord Rama, and for that alone, questions of religion are being raised." "This film is not just about that - it's a mix of fantasy, action, adventure, superhero storytelling, and deep emotions."