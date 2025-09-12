AI skills now essential for tech jobs at Google, Microsoft
If you want to move up at tech giants like Google or Microsoft now, knowing your way around artificial intelligence (AI) is essential.
Both companies have made it clear: using AI tools isn't just encouraged—it's expected.
Google even asks engineers to stick with its own AI platforms like Cider, while Microsoft reminds everyone that AI is now part of every role.
Amazon, Shopify also emphasize AI's importance in job performance
It's not just about having AI on your resume—your ability to use it could affect your performance reviews too.
Google has updated job descriptions to highlight the need for solving problems with AI skills, and programs like "AI Savvy Google" help employees get up to speed.
Meanwhile, Amazon and Shopify are also jumping on board, making AI knowledge a key part of staying competitive—and growing—in today's tech-driven workplaces.