Apple Watch can now detect hypertension
Apple is rolling out a new tool for its smartwatches next week that can spot signs of high blood pressure (hypertension).
After getting FDA approval in September 2024, the feature will launch across 150 countries and regions, including the US, Hong Kong, and the European Union.
How it works and which models support it
Using the watch's optical heart sensor, it tracks how your blood vessels react to heartbeats over 30 days to flag possible hypertension.
It'll be available on Series 9, 10, 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3 models.
Built with machine learning and data from over 100,000 people, this update aims to help some of the world's 1.3 billion folks living with high blood pressure—a leading cause of stroke and heart disease.