Apple Watch can now detect hypertension

How it works and which models support it

Using the watch's optical heart sensor, it tracks how your blood vessels react to heartbeats over 30 days to flag possible hypertension.

It'll be available on Series 9, 10, 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3 models.

Built with machine learning and data from over 100,000 people, this update aims to help some of the world's 1.3 billion folks living with high blood pressure—a leading cause of stroke and heart disease.