Xiaomi closes in on Huawei in global wearables market Technology Sep 12, 2025

The global wearables scene just got interesting:

In Q2 2025, Huawei held onto the top spot with 9.9 million wrist device shipments (20.2% market share), but Xiaomi is right behind with 9.5 million units (19.3%).

Apple, once second place, dropped to third—shipping 7.4 million Apple Watches and falling to a 15% share.