Xiaomi closes in on Huawei in global wearables market
The global wearables scene just got interesting:
In Q2 2025, Huawei held onto the top spot with 9.9 million wrist device shipments (20.2% market share), but Xiaomi is right behind with 9.5 million units (19.3%).
Apple, once second place, dropped to third—shipping 7.4 million Apple Watches and falling to a 15% share.
Xiaomi's growth story
Xiaomi's year-over-year growth hit a massive 61%, way ahead of Apple's 28.8% and the overall market's 12%.
Their secret? Affordable pricing and expanding into new markets.
Meanwhile, Huawei is still leading thanks to health-focused features and strong ecosystem integration.
Apple's dip may not spell disaster
Apple's dip isn't all bad news—it lines up with their usual product cycle, so expect a boost when new models drop later this year.
Despite tougher competition from Xiaomi, Apple's loyal user base and ecosystem keep it firmly in the game.