Prenatal inflammation may increase anxiety risk in offspring: Study

Using mice, scientists found that prenatal inflammation led to anxiety-like behaviors in the offspring. The key? Changes in a specific part of the brain called the ventral dentate gyrus (vDG), where neurons became extra excitable because of tweaks in DNA methylation—basically, how genes get turned on or off.

Implications for human health

This study points toward a biological link between prenatal stress and anxiety risk, highlighting how early life experiences can shape mental health.

While these findings are from mice and focus on just one type of brain cell, they open up new questions about how similar processes might work in humans.

The findings underscore the importance of further research into the effects of prenatal environment on mental health.