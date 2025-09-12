SpaceX launches Nusantara Lima satellite for Indonesia's PSN

Nusantara Lima will provide internet connectivity

Nusantara Lima is all about better internet for Indonesia and its neighbors.

Built by Boeing, it'll sit in geostationary orbit and deliver over 160 Gbps of bandwidth to help connect remote Indonesian communities, like rural hospitals and schools.

The satellite is set to go live in early 2026 after testing wraps up.

This launch also marks SpaceX's 114th Falcon 9 mission in 2025—a year where reusable rockets are really changing the game.