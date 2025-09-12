SpaceX launches Nusantara Lima satellite for Indonesia's PSN
SpaceX pulled off another big one, launching the Nusantara Lima satellite for Indonesia's PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night.
After a three-day weather delay, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 9:56pm EDT, and its booster—already a veteran with 23 flights—landed smoothly on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas."
Nusantara Lima will provide internet connectivity
Nusantara Lima is all about better internet for Indonesia and its neighbors.
Built by Boeing, it'll sit in geostationary orbit and deliver over 160 Gbps of bandwidth to help connect remote Indonesian communities, like rural hospitals and schools.
The satellite is set to go live in early 2026 after testing wraps up.
This launch also marks SpaceX's 114th Falcon 9 mission in 2025—a year where reusable rockets are really changing the game.