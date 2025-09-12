Next Article
Scientists discover new human organ that could change cancer treatment
Dutch researchers have discovered a whole new organ in the human throat, called the "tubarial salivary glands."
These hidden glands, about 1.5-inch long and tucked behind your nose, were spotted during cancer scans at the Netherlands Cancer Institute.
Until now, nobody even knew they existed—turns out we still have surprises hiding in our own bodies.
A game-changer for cancer patients
This finding could make a real difference for people getting radiation therapy.
As radiation oncologist Wouter Vogel points out, standard treatments can damage salivary glands and make recovery tough.
Now that doctors know about these extra glands, they can try to protect them during treatment—potentially making life after cancer care a lot easier for patients.