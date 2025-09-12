Scientists discover new human organ that could change cancer treatment Technology Sep 12, 2025

Dutch researchers have discovered a whole new organ in the human throat, called the "tubarial salivary glands."

These hidden glands, about 1.5-inch long and tucked behind your nose, were spotted during cancer scans at the Netherlands Cancer Institute.

Until now, nobody even knew they existed—turns out we still have surprises hiding in our own bodies.