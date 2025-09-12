Claude AI can now remember things between chats: Here's how

Anthropic just rolled out an optional automatic memory feature for Claude AI, now available to Team and Enterprise users. This lets Claude remember details like your preferences and project context from past chats—no need to keep repeating yourself. The goal? Smoother workflows, whether you're working on designs, diagrams, or other project tasks.

Project-based memory Claude's memory is project-based and totally under your control.

You can edit or remove anything it remembers, so only the info you want sticks around.

This means less time re-explaining things and more time actually getting stuff done.

Incognito chat option Each project's memory is kept separate, so there's no data mix-up between different tasks.

You get to manage exactly what stays in Claude's brain through settings.

And if you want total privacy, incognito chats are now an option—they don't save history or impact future sessions.