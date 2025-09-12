Amazon Prime Video's AI upgrades for NFL broadcasts
Starting with the 2025 NFL season, Amazon Prime Video is adding some high-tech AI features to its Thursday Night Football broadcasts.
The highlight is Pocket Health, an AI tool that breaks down what's happening along the offensive line in real time—basically showing how much danger the quarterback is in during a play.
It's all about helping fans follow the action and get a better feel for game strategy as it unfolds.
New tools for a better viewing experience
Amazon isn't stopping there—they're rolling out new End of Game tools that use AI to predict possible comebacks and show how much time teams need to turn things around.
You'll also see improved Defensive Alerts, which spot blitz threats using machine learning.
All these upgrades aim to make watching football on Prime Video more interactive and easier to understand, especially if you love digging into game tactics.