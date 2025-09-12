Amazon Prime Video's AI upgrades for NFL broadcasts Technology Sep 12, 2025

Starting with the 2025 NFL season, Amazon Prime Video is adding some high-tech AI features to its Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

The highlight is Pocket Health, an AI tool that breaks down what's happening along the offensive line in real time—basically showing how much danger the quarterback is in during a play.

It's all about helping fans follow the action and get a better feel for game strategy as it unfolds.