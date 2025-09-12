Stability AI's latest tool helps you create custom soundtracks

You can generate up to 10 tracks for free

With Stable Audio 2.5, you can instantly generate tracks up to three minutes long and even build out intros and outros for a more polished vibe.

You just describe what you want in plain language, and the AI handles the rest—even extending existing audio while avoiding copyright issues.

It's free for up to 10 tracks a month; if you need more, Pro access is $12/month for up to 250 tracks.