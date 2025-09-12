Next Article
Stability AI's latest tool helps you create custom soundtracks
Stability AI just launched Stable Audio 2.5, making it way simpler to create high-quality, licensed audio using AI—no fancy studio or recording skills needed.
The company says this update helps brands shape their own unique sound without the usual headaches of traditional recording.
You can generate up to 10 tracks for free
With Stable Audio 2.5, you can instantly generate tracks up to three minutes long and even build out intros and outros for a more polished vibe.
You just describe what you want in plain language, and the AI handles the rest—even extending existing audio while avoiding copyright issues.
It's free for up to 10 tracks a month; if you need more, Pro access is $12/month for up to 250 tracks.