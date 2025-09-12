Google Home now lets you add conditions to your routines

Organize automations into starters, conditions, and actions

Automations are now organized into Starters (triggers), Conditions (optional), and Actions (what your devices do).

You can set up routines based on presence, schedules, or even send yourself notifications.

Some features like thermostat controls, camera toggles, advanced lighting effects, and door/window sensors aren't available yet.

If you prefer the old setup, don't worry—your current automations still work and you can use the previous editors for now.