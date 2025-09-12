Google Home now lets you add conditions to your routines
Google just rolled out a big update to its Home app's automation editor on Android and iOS.
As of September 2025, you can now add optional conditions to your routines—think lights that only turn on if you're home and it's after sunset.
You also get more control with one-time or recurring automations that can auto-delete once they run.
Organize automations into starters, conditions, and actions
Automations are now organized into Starters (triggers), Conditions (optional), and Actions (what your devices do).
You can set up routines based on presence, schedules, or even send yourself notifications.
Some features like thermostat controls, camera toggles, advanced lighting effects, and door/window sensors aren't available yet.
If you prefer the old setup, don't worry—your current automations still work and you can use the previous editors for now.
Update will reach everyone in a few weeks
The update will take a few weeks to reach everyone, this update is just for Household Routines.
For power users who want to get fancy, you can also use the script editor for more advanced automations.