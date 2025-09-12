Tesla can now start testing its robotaxis in Nevada

Tesla has received a testing permit from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. The approval allows the company to test its autonomous vehicle technology on public roads in the state. The move comes two months after CEO Elon Musk revealed plans to expand Tesla's autonomous vehicle operations beyond Austin into new markets such as Nevada, Arizona, and Florida.

Expansion goals Musk's comments on expanding operations Musk had said during Tesla's Q2 earnings call in July, "We are expecting to greatly increase the service area to well in excess of what competitors are doing, hopefully in a week or two." He added that they were getting regulatory permission for launches in multiple states. "As we get the approvals and prove out safety, we will be launching the autonomous ride-hailing across most of the country," Musk said.

Service launch Tesla's robotaxi service in Austin Tesla has already launched its driverless Model Y SUV rides in Austin earlier this summer. The robotaxi service, which features a Tesla employee in the front passenger seat, started from South Austin and has expanded to cover more areas of the city. This is part of Tesla's broader strategy to roll out autonomous ride-hailing services across the US by year-end, subject to regulatory approvals.

Approval process Testing autonomous vehicles in Nevada Unlike California, the process for companies to test their autonomous vehicle technology on public roads in Nevada is relatively simple. They just have to fill out a testing registry permit form, which is reviewed by the state DMV. Once it is approved, the agency issues a Certificate of Compliance for testing along with sets of red license plates for each vehicle listed in the packet.

Compliance measures What Tesla needs to do next? Tesla has complied with Nevada's rules for testing autonomous vehicles on public roads by showing proof of $5 million insurance coverage. The company will also have to report any traffic incidents to the DMV within 10 days once its vehicles are on the road.