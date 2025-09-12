Your Mahindra car is safe to use with E20 fuel

Mahindra & Mahindra has assured its customers that all of its vehicles are compliant with the new E20 fuel. The company has also promised to honor all warranty commitments related to the use of this fuel type. To note, the Indian automaker has specially calibrated vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, for optimal performance with the fuel.

Compliance details Older models may see minor variations in acceleration The company said these vehicles are designed to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency with this new fuel type. However, older models may see minor variations in acceleration or fuel efficiency depending on driving behavior.

Sustainability pledge Mahindra supports government initiatives on alternative fuels Mahindra has reiterated its commitment to supporting government initiatives on alternative fuels, especially biofuels. The company said, "Mahindra has always been at the forefront of supporting and embracing government initiatives surrounding alternative fuels, especially biofuels, whenever mandated." Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's automotive division, confirmed at an industry body conference that E20 blended fuel is safe to use in their vehicles.