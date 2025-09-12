Your Mahindra car is safe to use with E20 fuel
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra has assured its customers that all of its vehicles are compliant with the new E20 fuel. The company has also promised to honor all warranty commitments related to the use of this fuel type. To note, the Indian automaker has specially calibrated vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, for optimal performance with the fuel.
Compliance details
Older models may see minor variations in acceleration
The company said these vehicles are designed to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency with this new fuel type. However, older models may see minor variations in acceleration or fuel efficiency depending on driving behavior.
Sustainability pledge
Mahindra supports government initiatives on alternative fuels
Mahindra has reiterated its commitment to supporting government initiatives on alternative fuels, especially biofuels. The company said, "Mahindra has always been at the forefront of supporting and embracing government initiatives surrounding alternative fuels, especially biofuels, whenever mandated." Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's automotive division, confirmed at an industry body conference that E20 blended fuel is safe to use in their vehicles.
Fuel composition
A look at the E20 fuel
E20 fuel is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol. While some vehicle users have reported a drop in fuel efficiency by up to 15-20% with this new fuel, the Indian government states that the E20 blend does not harm vehicle life. It also claims the drop in fuel efficiency is only 1-2%, according to testing agencies.