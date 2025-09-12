Mahindra XUV700 now costs up to ₹1.43 lakh less

Earlier, the XUV700 faced a hefty 48% tax (GST plus cess), but now it's down to a flat 40%. That means most variants get over ₹1 lakh off, with exact savings depending on which version you pick.

Prices of other cars have also been slashed

GST reforms didn't just help SUV fans—smaller cars now have their tax rate dropped from 28% to 18%, and the removal of compensation cess has trimmed prices by another 3-10%.

So if you're eyeing any new wheels in India this year, chances are you'll find better deals across the board.