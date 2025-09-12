Mahindra XUV700 now costs up to ₹1.43 lakh less
Mahindra has just made the XUV700 more affordable, slashing prices by up to ₹1.43 lakh.
This move comes after the government's updated GST rates, which Mahindra has already passed on to customers starting September 6, 2025.
The price cut applies to all variants except the base model.
Most variants get over ₹1 lakh off
Earlier, the XUV700 faced a hefty 48% tax (GST plus cess), but now it's down to a flat 40%.
That means most variants get over ₹1 lakh off, with exact savings depending on which version you pick.
Prices of other cars have also been slashed
GST reforms didn't just help SUV fans—smaller cars now have their tax rate dropped from 28% to 18%, and the removal of compensation cess has trimmed prices by another 3-10%.
So if you're eyeing any new wheels in India this year, chances are you'll find better deals across the board.