Why Uber has been sued by the US government
What's the story
The US government has filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, accusing the ride-sharing giant of violating federal law by discriminating against passengers with disabilities. The complaint was lodged in a San Francisco federal court by the US Department of Justice. It claims that Uber drivers regularly refuse service to riders with disabilities, including those traveling with service animals or foldable wheelchairs.
Charges
Drivers insulted, demeaned passengers with disabilities
The lawsuit also accuses Uber and its drivers of illegally charging cleaning fees for service animals, as well as cancellation fees to riders denied service. Some drivers are said to have insulted or demeaned people with disabilities, while others have refused reasonable requests such as allowing mobility-impaired passengers to sit in the front seat.
Impact
Uber denies charges
The Justice Department said, "Uber's discriminatory conduct has caused significant economic, emotional, and physical harm to individuals with disabilities," violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In response to the allegations, Uber denied all charges and reiterated its commitment to improving access and experiences for riders with disabilities. The company emphasized that riders using guide dogs or other assistance "deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber - full stop."
Case examples
Allegations of mistreatment detailed in complaint
The complaint details Uber's alleged mistreatment of 17 individuals, including a seven-year-old amputee from New York. The child was reportedly denied a ride home after his brother's birthday party when an Uber driver looked at his wheelchair and asked, "Is that coming?" Another case involved Jason Ludwig, a Gulf War veteran with a service dog who missed his flight after being denied service by an Uber driver.
Legal action
Lawsuit seeks injunction, monetary damages
The lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent further violations of the ADA. It also calls for improvements in Uber's practices and training, monetary damages, as well as a civil fine. The case is titled US v/s Uber Technologies Inc, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 25-07731.