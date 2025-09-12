LOADING...
Why Uber has been sued by the US government
It claims that Uber drivers regularly refuse service to riders with disabilities

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 12, 2025
12:27 pm
What's the story

The US government has filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, accusing the ride-sharing giant of violating federal law by discriminating against passengers with disabilities. The complaint was lodged in a San Francisco federal court by the US Department of Justice. It claims that Uber drivers regularly refuse service to riders with disabilities, including those traveling with service animals or foldable wheelchairs.

Charges

Drivers insulted, demeaned passengers with disabilities

The lawsuit also accuses Uber and its drivers of illegally charging cleaning fees for service animals, as well as cancellation fees to riders denied service. Some drivers are said to have insulted or demeaned people with disabilities, while others have refused reasonable requests such as allowing mobility-impaired passengers to sit in the front seat.

Impact

Uber denies charges

The Justice Department said, "Uber's discriminatory conduct has caused significant economic, emotional, and physical harm to individuals with disabilities," violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In response to the allegations, Uber denied all charges and reiterated its commitment to improving access and experiences for riders with disabilities. The company emphasized that riders using guide dogs or other assistance "deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber - full stop."

Case examples

Allegations of mistreatment detailed in complaint

The complaint details Uber's alleged mistreatment of 17 individuals, including a seven-year-old amputee from New York. The child was reportedly denied a ride home after his brother's birthday party when an Uber driver looked at his wheelchair and asked, "Is that coming?" Another case involved Jason Ludwig, a Gulf War veteran with a service dog who missed his flight after being denied service by an Uber driver.

Legal action

Lawsuit seeks injunction, monetary damages

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent further violations of the ADA. It also calls for improvements in Uber's practices and training, monetary damages, as well as a civil fine. The case is titled US v/s Uber Technologies Inc, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 25-07731.