Nepal unrest: Indian pilgrims attacked, looted near border
A group of Indian pilgrims returning from the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu were attacked on Thursday. The incident took place when their bus, with an Uttar Pradesh registration number, was returning to India. Miscreants threw stones at the bus, shattering its windows and looting passengers' belongings, including bags, cash and mobile phones, TOI reported. Several passengers, who were from Andhra Pradesh, were injured in the incident.
The bus driver, Raj, said, "The attackers broke all the glass panes with stones and looted our belongings." Shyamu Nishad, a staff member of the bus, revealed that seven to eight passengers were injured, but Nepalese army personnel came to their rescue. The damaged bus reached the Sonauli border near Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that around 200 Telugu people are stranded in Nepal.
The unrest in Nepal has prompted Indian authorities to step up security along borders with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Bordering districts are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents or illegal movements across the border. Only verified Nepalese citizens stranded in India have been allowed to cross back into their country during this period.
The protests were initially sparked by a ban on popular social media platforms but quickly escalated into demands for a corruption-free government and economic development. More than 30 people were killed and 1033 were injured in clashes with security troops. To calm the situation, numerous cities, including Kathmandu, implemented curfews. The movement forced the resignation of several ministers in the government, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.