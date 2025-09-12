'Mirai': Prabhas in cameo role? Decoding truth behind viral picture
Teja Sajja's Mirai, a superhero film released on Friday, has been creating buzz among fans with the speculation of Baahubali star Prabhas's cameo. The excitement was fueled by Sajja's post on X (formerly Twitter), where he thanked Prabhas for "making this moment so memorable" and teased a "REBELLIOUS SURPRISE" at the beginning of the movie. Soon after, one image of Prabhas, allegedly from the movie, started trending on the site. Is it really from Mirai?
Prabhas as Rama? Such posts filled X
Prabhas's voiceover to play crucial role
According to Telugu123, Prabhas has only lent his voice to a pivotal scene at the beginning of Mirai. His introduction sets the tone for a crucial segment and reveals the film's main theme. This unique contribution was made possible due to Prabhas's close association with People Media Factory, which reportedly facilitated his involvement in this project. He does not appear in the movie.
What is 'Mirai' all about?
Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai promises an exciting mix of history and fantasy. The film's plot revolves around the story of Emperor Ashoka, who after the Kalinga War is said to have written nine holy books that could make mortals into gods. When evil forces threaten this power, a young hero named Mirai (Sajja) is chosen as the next Super Yodha to protect mankind.
Another 'Baahubali' star part of 'Mirai' world
Although Prabhas isn't part of Mirai, another Baahubali star is. According to reports, in a mid-credit scene, Rana Daggubati has been teased as an antagonist for the next part. Yes, Mirai is supposed to spark a franchise, too. Apart from Sajja, Mirai also stars Manoj Manchu as the antagonist. Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram play important roles in the film. The movie is being released in multiple languages and formats, including 2D and 3D.