'Mirai': Prabhas in cameo role? Decoding truth behind viral picture   

Teja Sajja's Mirai , a superhero film released on Friday, has been creating buzz among fans with the speculation of Baahubali star Prabhas 's cameo. The excitement was fueled by Sajja's post on X (formerly Twitter) , where he thanked Prabhas for "making this moment so memorable" and teased a "REBELLIOUS SURPRISE" at the beginning of the movie. Soon after, one image of Prabhas, allegedly from the movie, started trending on the site. Is it really from Mirai?

Twitter Post Prabhas as Rama? Such posts filled X The best frame u could never see in Indian cinema industry #Prabhas as Ram unreal aura❤️‍🔥🧎‍♂️

Voiceover revelation Prabhas's voiceover to play crucial role According to Telugu123, Prabhas has only lent his voice to a pivotal scene at the beginning of Mirai. His introduction sets the tone for a crucial segment and reveals the film's main theme. This unique contribution was made possible due to Prabhas's close association with People Media Factory, which reportedly facilitated his involvement in this project. He does not appear in the movie.

Film details What is 'Mirai' all about? Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai promises an exciting mix of history and fantasy. The film's plot revolves around the story of Emperor Ashoka, who after the Kalinga War is said to have written nine holy books that could make mortals into gods. When evil forces threaten this power, a young hero named Mirai (Sajja) is chosen as the next Super Yodha to protect mankind.