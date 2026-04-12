Eight of India's top 10 firms gained over ₹4L/cr
Business
Last week, eight out of India's 10 most valuable companies saw their market value jump by over ₹4 lakh crore.
This boost came as the Sensex and Nifty both climbed nearly 6%, thanks to better global vibes: think a temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire and cheaper oil prices.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank lead gains
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank led the pack, adding ₹91,282.67 crore and ₹76,036.36 crore to their valuations.
Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, L&T, TCS, and HUL also saw gains.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries and Infosys slipped a bit in value, but Reliance still holds onto its title as India's most valuable company.