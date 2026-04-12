Eight of India's top 10 firms gained over ₹4L/cr Business Apr 12, 2026

Last week, eight out of India's 10 most valuable companies saw their market value jump by over ₹4 lakh crore.

This boost came as the Sensex and Nifty both climbed nearly 6%, thanks to better global vibes: think a temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire and cheaper oil prices.