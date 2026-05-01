Eighth Pay Commission concludes Delhi talks on pay, pensions
Business
The Eighth Pay Commission just wrapped up its first round of discussions in Delhi (April 28-30, 2026), focusing on updating salary and pension rules for central government employees.
The goal? To make sure pay structures actually match today's economy and what employees need.
Eighth Pay Commission invites online submissions
Now, the commission is heading to Hyderabad (May 18-19), Srinagar (June 1-4), and Ladakh (June 8) to hear from more employees across India.
If you're a stakeholder, you can also submit your thoughts online: these suggestions will help shape the final recommendations that could impact a large section of the central government workforce.