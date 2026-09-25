Ekkaa Electronics (India) Ltd files ₹725cr IPO plan with OFS

Ekkaa Electronics (India) Ltd. just filed plans to raise ₹725 crore through an IPO.

The offer mixes fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹525 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹200 crore by the promoters, Chandra Prakash Gupta and Madhuri Gupta.

They might also do a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹105 crore, which could tweak the final numbers.