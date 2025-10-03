Eldeco Infrastructure files ₹1,000 crore IPO with SEBI

Eldeco is a Haryana-based real estate developer that has been involved in projects since 2000. They've wrapped up 86 projects—think townships, apartments, and group housing—covering over 50 million square feet so far. As of March 2025, they're juggling 19 ongoing projects and have another 18 lined up across 14 cities.

Financials and offer details

Eldeco's revenue nearly tripled this past year, jumping from ₹240.73 crore in FY24 to ₹694.98 crore in FY25.

Most of the fresh issue proceeds will go toward paying off loans for their subsidiary, Eldeco Infracon Realtors Ltd; the rest is for general corporate needs.

Shares will be priced at a face value of ₹5 each, with IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial managing the issue.