ElevenLabs valued at $22B, $600 million ARR with super-realistic AI voices
AI startup ElevenLabs has soared to a $22 billion valuation since launching, thanks to its tech that turns text into super-realistic speech.
Big companies like Klarna and Deutsche Telekom already use their AI voices for customer support, and the company's annual recurring revenue has hit $600 million.
Mati Staniszewski stresses expansion and transparency
Instead of chasing quick profits, ElevenLabs co-founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski says ElevenLabs is all about expanding fast, even as rivals like Decagon compete for attention.
What sets it apart? Custom voice solutions for clients and a strong push for transparency: Staniszewski believes businesses should disclose at this time when you're talking to an AI.
Over half of its revenue comes from enterprise clients as AI becomes more common everywhere.