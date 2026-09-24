ElevenLabs valued at $22B, $600 million ARR with super-realistic AI voices

Instead of chasing quick profits, ElevenLabs co-founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski says ElevenLabs is all about expanding fast, even as rivals like Decagon compete for attention.

What sets it apart? Custom voice solutions for clients and a strong push for transparency: Staniszewski believes businesses should disclose at this time when you're talking to an AI.

Over half of its revenue comes from enterprise clients as AI becomes more common everywhere.